ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

ANSS stock traded down $8.35 on Monday, hitting $294.70. 329,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,436. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

