Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.