Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.