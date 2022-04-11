Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.44. 3,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aptiv by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

