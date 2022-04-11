Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

ARCO opened at $7.93 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

