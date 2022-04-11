ArdCoin (ARDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $227,860.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $227,860.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00104352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

