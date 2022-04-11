Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,284,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

