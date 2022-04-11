Argus Lowers Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Hold

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

