Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €101.00 ($110.99) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.33.

ARKAY stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

