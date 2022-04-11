Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $109.86 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

