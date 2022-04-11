Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

ASAN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. 2,943,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,724. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,750,000 shares of company stock worth $270,217,500 and have sold 67,172 shares worth $3,506,757. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

