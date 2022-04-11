Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Up 4.7%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $163.98. 985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 324,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,006,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

