Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

