Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

