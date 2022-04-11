Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 166,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

