Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,639 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

