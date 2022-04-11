Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 31,379 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

