Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SBSI opened at $39.07 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

