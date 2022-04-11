Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UGI by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

