Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,510 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.