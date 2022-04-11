Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $186.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

