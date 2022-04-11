AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £101.52 ($133.13).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,260.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,883.69. The company has a market capitalization of £169.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,821.67. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.