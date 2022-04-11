ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading 10.7% Higher

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 259,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Get ATAC Resources alerts:

About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.