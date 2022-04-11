ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading 10.7% Higher

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 259,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.