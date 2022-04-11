ATB Capital Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$114.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.65.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$97.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$30.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.32.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.