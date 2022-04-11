Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) to Issue $0.02 Annual Dividend

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.31 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.