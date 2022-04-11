AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 156,180,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,378,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

