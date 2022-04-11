AT&T (NYSE:T) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 134650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

