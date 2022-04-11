Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.