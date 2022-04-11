Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.50 ($15.76) and last traded at €14.50 ($15.76). 18,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.65).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

