AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

