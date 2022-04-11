AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,908.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

