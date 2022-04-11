AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) to report sales of $21.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 362,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $189.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

