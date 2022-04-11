Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

