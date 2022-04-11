Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $8.39 on Wednesday, hitting $124.40. 384,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,958. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

