Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.96

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 483751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

