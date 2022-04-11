Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.92 and a 200 day moving average of €77.55.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

