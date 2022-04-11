Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of €73.92 and a 200 day moving average of €77.55.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

