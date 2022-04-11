Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 447,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

