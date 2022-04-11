Bank of America Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 87.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

