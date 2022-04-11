Bank of America Downgrades Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Underperform

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

