Bank of America Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Neutral

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.