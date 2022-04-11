Bank of America Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $258.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.73.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

