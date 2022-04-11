Bank of America Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

