Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 14,557,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,559,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,042 over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

