Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 511.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

