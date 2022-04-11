Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 349.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,454 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HP were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 141,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 573,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 850,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,630,588. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

