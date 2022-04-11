Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

LYB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

