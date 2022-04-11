Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,094,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,355. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

