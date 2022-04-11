Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 6,923 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.42. 671,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $252.60 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

