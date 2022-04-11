Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 806,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,303. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

