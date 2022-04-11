Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,713,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.32. 12,604,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,692,325. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.